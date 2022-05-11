Chef from Clonmel says a ‘robot chef’ takes the soul from cooking

A chef from Clonmel says a ‘robot chef’ takes the passion and soul from cooking.

Researchers at Cambridge University say the robot is being trained to ‘taste’ food as it cooks it to see if it is sufficiently seasoned and can change the taste of food depending on individual tastes.

However, Luke Ahearn from Clonmel, who is a chef based in London and recently competed in the semi-finals of Britain’s best young chef says this totally disregards the work and industry behind cooking.

He told Tipp Today that he believes food and the service industry should remain personal:

” What they’re basing this on I’m not sure.. I just think its a very impersonal thing.”

” For me cooking is about passion and it’s taking every piece of that and just wiping it out.”