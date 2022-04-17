Changes to come for Tipperary County Council pre-planning meetings

Tipperary County Council is to use a variety of formats for pre-planning meetings.

The meetings allow those intending to apply to the local authority for planning permission to discuss the proposals with council officials.

Prior to Covid such meetings took place face-to-face with planning staff.

However these were curtailed due to the restrictions imposed during the pandemic with a move to online discussions.

The April meeting of the County Council was told that this would now move to a hybrid format with in-person, written and zoom meetings.