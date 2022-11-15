Carrick-on-Suir rallies behind local postman after life changing accident

The community of Carrick-on-Suir has rallied behind a local postman following a life changing accident earlier this year.

38 year old Ryan O’Dwyer was involved in a serious road traffic accident in July leaving him paralyzed from the neck down and in need of life-long care.

Ryan’s friends and the wider soccer community in Carrick-on-Suir have organized a soccer tournament to help raise funds to go towards his required house adaptations.

32 local teams will take part in the event at Rathgormack Astro turf on 22nd November.

Speaking on Tipp Today Ryan’s sister in law Verona said the family are grateful for all the help but know more will be required:

“The House is 20 years old Fran. They are living in their new home 3 years. They have a mortgage a big mortgage like most young couple at the minute. No bedrooms down stairs so there will need to be a bedroom and a bathroom to suit Ryan’s needs They have a lot on their plate right now. Bills coming in like us all. Ali is out of work now Ryan is our of work, mortgage has to be paid Bills have to be paid

Verona went on to thank the generosity of all those who have helped and donated:

“Donations from everyone all over the country have been fantastic and I would just like to thank the medical team and Dr. Kamal and the medical profession below in Cork University Hospital, Also like to thank the air ambulance , the guards, the council, the fire bridge the ambulances and all his colleagues in the post office and the quick response of all those people on the day of the accident and that is why Ryan is still with us today.”

Donations can be made at the Ryan O Dwyer Road to Recovery Go fund me page