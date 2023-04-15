Car sales in Tipp are up by over 5% compared to first quarter of 2022

Car sales in Tipperary are up by nearly 5½ per cent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show 1,555 passenger cars were sold in the county compared with 1,475 for the first three months of last year.

Electric vehicles accounted for almost 23% of these while sales of petrol engine cars were up by 30% – diesel sales are down almost 14%.

Grey is the most popular colour for new cars in Tipperary with 399 units followed by black with 220 and blue with 202.