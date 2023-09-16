Cannonball Ireland to visit Tipp today

Car enthusiasts in Tipperary will be looking forward to the annual Cannonball Ireland run.

200 supercars worth millions of Euro set out from Malahide yesterday on the first leg of the three day event.

Cannonball Ireland is a huge attraction for people interested in cars and this year Tipperary will be getting a double hit of high octane supercars.

This afternoon the cavalcade will arrive in North Tipperary with a refuelling stop planned for the Obama Plaza outside Moneygall shortly after 3pm.

The cars – which include the largest number of Lamborghinis ever to gather in Ireland – will spend some time there which will allow people to look at the motorised exotica. They will then depart for their overnight stop in Limerick via the M7.

Sunday’s 265 kilometre leg travels from Limerick to Fota Island in Cork before the cars head over the Vee to Clogheen, Cahir and along the N24 bypass in Clonmel before their final stop in Kilkenny.

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation will be the beneficiary of funds raised from the annual event.