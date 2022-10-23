Calls for improved lighting to park in North Tipp village

A local councillor is calling for improved lighting to a park in a North Tipp village.

Councillor Sean Ryan told last month’s meeting of the Thurles Municipal District that the park behind McDonagh Terrace in Littleton could really benefit from public lighting.

He commended the recent work done in the area, and said improved lighting would benefit the Old Park even more.

The Fianna Fáil councilor told Tipp FM that he is satisfied with the council’s response to his suggestion.

” we got works done at the old park there behind McDonagh Terrace we got footpaths put in and that has really improved access… but it is very dark and one of the issues… is that we improve lighting in that area and get new public lighting in that area.”

“We do need improved public lighting in that area and I am delighted that the council will take that suggestion on board”