Calls for extended grants for home upgrades raised by local councillors

There have been calls for Tipperary County Council to extend grants for home upgrades.

The issue was raised at various municipal district meetings this month, with councillors urging the executive to extend the amounts available under the Energy Retrofit Scheme to include upgrading of double glazed windows in council-owned properties.

Carrick-on-Suir councillor Davy Dunne outlined issues that tenants were facing with old and draughty double glazed windows and said that in some cases units with single glazed units were actually better off.

He says that the council should prioritise those with the worst windows and allow them to apply for grants to upgrade them:

“The main issues we’re getting from people is in relation to double glazed windows that are 20 to 30 years old; they’re not fit for purpose but they don’t qualify for the grant. The only windows that could [qualify] are single glazed windows or the old aluminum type glazed windows.

“We’re asking for the council to review their situation and add in windows and doors that were double glazed. There’s heat loss through the windows, mold, condensation, windows not opening and closing properly, doors bent and buckled. All that kind of stuff.”