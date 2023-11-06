Government TD says decision to house International Protection Applicants in Cashel is being reviewed

A local government TD says the decision to house International Protection Applicants at a hostel in Cashel is under review.

Residents of the Tipperary town have been voicing their anger and fears since the news became public on Friday that the 74 men were to take up residence at the Cashel Town Hostel on John Street from tomorrow.

A demonstration has been taking place there this afternoon after a meeting on the issue last night.

The hostel has been used by Tipperary County Council as emergency accommodation for people who’ve presented as homeless.

Fianna Fail’s Jackie Cahill says the move is being reviewed in light of that and other information that the department weren’t aware of:

”There is huge concern in Cashel with the announcement that over 78 years were going

to be accommodated in St John Street in cashier.

I was onto the minister’s office this morning and spoke with the minister’s advisor and

my understanding is that there was a lot of facts not known to the department and they were made aware of in the last couple of days.

”Firstly, this was a homeless centre used by the county council which was in great demand.

Secondly, that there was issues with the planning for this building and there

was two enforcement orders being pursued by the council.

”And there was also the issue that it is a protected structure. I think there are a lot of issues here that the department is working to aware of.

”I was told by the department today that at night these new facts they are going to re-look at the decision to house over 70 IPAs in John Street.”