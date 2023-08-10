Busy Heritage Week planned for Tipperary

This year’s National Heritage Week will be the biggest ever with a host of events taking place in Tipperary.

It run from Saturday 12th to Sunday 20th of August 2023.

Over 50 events are planned for the Premier County at places like Ormond Castle in Carrick on Suir, Nenagh Arts Centre, Cahir Castle, Boher Community Sensory Garden and the Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan.

National Heritage Week is an initiative from the Heritage Council, which celebrates Ireland’s natural, built, and cultural heritage.

A link to the OPW’s programme of events can be found as part of the Heritage Council’s full calendar for National Heritage Week.

https://www.heritageweek.ie/event-listings/p3?q&where[]=tipperary