VistaTherm workers stage silent protest in Nenagh

A protest is taking place outside Carey Glass in Nenagh this afternoon.

Workers from Vista Them in Northern Ireland have travelled from Lurgan to their parent company over the latest development in their ongoing dispute over issues such as pay and union recognition.

Around 40 people are staging a silent protest at Carey Glass on the Limerick Road.

Unite Regional Officer Neil Moore explains why they have taken their case to Nenagh.

“Outraged at attempts by the parent company of VistaTherm – Carey Glass – seeking to silence them through an injunction in the High Court in the South.

“VistaTherm was successful in seeking a temporary injunction in the North effectively attacking not just our members rights to have an effective strike but also to protest in relation to their strike away from the factory as well. So there’s absolute in the local area in Lurgan and we want to bring that message down to the people of Tipperary as well.”