Virtual tours of Tipp artisan food producers launched

A group of Tipperary food producers have launched a virtual tour series, to give people an insight into how their products are made.

The tours will offer a glimpse at how things like jams and preserves, juices, honey and cheese are produced.

Producers include The Apple Farm in Cahir, Crossogue Preserves in Holycross/Ballycahill, Galtee Honey in Glengarra, Tullahay Farm in Carrick-on-Suir and Brookfield Farm in Coolbawn.

Commenting on the launch of the virtual tours, Con Traas, Chairman of the Tipperary Food Producers, and owner of The Apple Farm said; “We are delighted to launch our series of virtual tours to give the public the opportunity to learn more about what we do as artisan food producers in a way that is accessible to everyone both near and far.

“Something that has definitely come from the pandemic has been the appreciation and interest in local produce which has been fantastic to see. Not many people actually realise how many producers are on their doorstep.”

Con continued, “The virtual tours are great for the whole family to enjoy and are a brilliant educational tool for primary schools as well.

“We have a fantastic network of over 32 producers here in Tipperary and the virtual tours will give a real taste to the producers of Tipperary.”

For more information visit the Tipperary Food Producers website www.tipperaryfoodproducers.ie/virtual-tours