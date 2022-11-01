Two Tipp ‘locals’ through to Irish Pub Awards night

A Tipperary pub has been chosen as the Regional Winner for Best Digital Campaign in this year’s Irish Pub Awards.

Kickham House in Tipp Town, led by Slovak-American couple Nina and Travis, is one of only two local pubs that have made it to the finals on November 16th.

This achievement comes not even a year after the new owners took over the business.

They say they started with no social media presence and now have an increased following and interactions across Instagram and Facebook, with many asking for the bartender they have seen on TikTok.

Kickham House will be joined by T.J Mac’s Bar from Mullinahone on the night as they compete in the Best Local Pub Category.