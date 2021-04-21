Tipperary job losses as Carphone Warehouse closes it’s Irish stores

There’s criticism locally of Carphone Warehouse’s decision to close it’s Irish stores including three in Tipperary.

Around 400 jobs will be lost as a result with the company saying it is due to a change in consumer habits.

Around 80 stores nationwide have closed immediately including those in Tipp Town, Clonmel and Thurles.

Some staff will be kept on by the company over the next couple of days for operational reasons.

Thurles Councillor Jim Ryan is critical of the way staff have been treated.

“I’m really appalled and disgusted at the treatment by this large multi-national company of its loyal and hardworking workforce.”

“To be told this morning that your job is gone, the doors shut and the website closed down – I think it’s a wrong way of dealing with their customers and their employees.”

“There’s great shock here in Thurles and obviously there’s going to be job losses as a result of it.”

“Hopefully the company will give their employees the proper redundancy that they fully deserve.”