Tipperary “Food Oscar” winners announced

While much attention is focused on this weekend’s Oscars in Hollywood with Tipperary’s Kerry Condon and Daryl McCormack both nominated, last night the spotlight was on the Food Oscars.
The Munster Regional Finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place at the Limerick Strand Hotel.
Among the county winners were Prime 74 in Tipp Town which took the honours for Best Restaurant in Tipperary.
Catherine O’Donnell of Mani Restaurant in Clonmel was recognised as Best Restaurant Manager in the Premier County.
Con Traas of The Apple Farm won the Local Food Hero category.
The full list of Tipperary winners:
The Best Restaurant: Prime 74
The Best Chef: Stephen Hayes of Cashel Palace
Best Gastro Pub: Matt the Thresher Inn
Best Customer Service: Junction Gastro Bar and Guesthouse
Best Hotel and Guesthouse: The Bishops Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel
Best Casual Dining: O’Neill’s Bistro
Pub of the Year: TJ Macs Bar
Best Newcomer: Up Eats Café
Best World Cuisine: Ranna Ghor Indian Restaurant
Best Café: The Wooden Spoon
Best Wine Experience: Bodega 1830
Best Restaurant Manager: Catherine O’Donnell of Mani Restaurant
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine: Mitchel House Restaurant
Best Free From: Saffron Indian Cuisine
Innovator of the Year: Dé Róistes
Best Sustainable Practices: Talbot Hotel Clonmel
Local Food Hero: Con Traas of The Apple Farm