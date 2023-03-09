Tipperary “Food Oscar” winners announced

While much attention is focused on this weekend’s Oscars in Hollywood with Tipperary’s Kerry Condon and Daryl McCormack both nominated, last night the spotlight was on the Food Oscars.

The Munster Regional Finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards took place at the Limerick Strand Hotel.

Among the county winners were Prime 74 in Tipp Town which took the honours for Best Restaurant in Tipperary.

Catherine O’Donnell of Mani Restaurant in Clonmel was recognised as Best Restaurant Manager in the Premier County.

Con Traas of The Apple Farm won the Local Food Hero category.

The full list of Tipperary winners:

The Best Restaurant: Prime 74

The Best Chef: Stephen Hayes of Cashel Palace

Best Gastro Pub: Matt the Thresher Inn

Best Customer Service: Junction Gastro Bar and Guesthouse

Best Hotel and Guesthouse: The Bishops Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel

Best Casual Dining: O’Neill’s Bistro

Pub of the Year: TJ Macs Bar

Best Newcomer: Up Eats Café

Best World Cuisine: Ranna Ghor Indian Restaurant

Best Café: The Wooden Spoon

Best Wine Experience: Bodega 1830

Best Restaurant Manager: Catherine O’Donnell of Mani Restaurant

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine: Mitchel House Restaurant

Best Free From: Saffron Indian Cuisine

Innovator of the Year: Dé Róistes

Best Sustainable Practices: Talbot Hotel Clonmel

Local Food Hero: Con Traas of The Apple Farm