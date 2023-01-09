Tipp Town has retained its ‘clean’ status in the final litter survey of 2022

According to Irish Business Against Litter the west Tipp town ranked 23rd out of the 40 urban areas taking part in the league.

An Taisce conducted the survey on behalf of IBAL with Tipp town deemed clean to European norms.

Its report stated the three approach routes to the town were top ranking, creating a positive first impression.

Other top-ranking sites included the Main Street, SuperValu on Abbey Street and the residential area at Dillon Street.

There appeared to be more colourful flower boxes and planting than previous years on Main Street, the N24 approach and Kickham Place which were described as a welcome addition to the town.

However two sites brought down the overall grade significantly: ‘Bank Place’ continues to present very poorly with no notable change over a long number of years. The Abbey Street car park suffered from very heavy levels of a wide variety of food and alcohol related litter.

Nationally three quarters of Ireland’s cities and towns were deemed ‘clean’ in 2022, compared to just over half in the previous year.

Naas was again top of the rankings while Mahon in Cork was voted the most untidy of 40 surveyed.