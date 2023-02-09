Tipp FM still the most listened to radio station in Tipperary

JNLR listenership data released today confirms Tipp FM’s position as Tipperary’s Number 1 radio station with 72,000 listeners tuning in each week.

Our mid-morning show Tipp Today remains the clear number one choice across Tipperary every morning from 9am

Welcoming the figures Tipp FM’s Programme Controller Stephen Keogh said:

“We are extremely grateful to all our listeners for acknowledging the relevance and importance of Tipp FM by turning us on in their thousands. The figures are credited to the dedication of such a talented and hardworking team. It’s also wonderful news for our advertisers with their message reaching so many ears”