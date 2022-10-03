Tipp FM have revealed the Best of Tipp awards shortlists

The awards night will take place at the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Tuesday 25th October.
Voting closes at 6pm on Wednesday October 19th.
Each winner will receive a specially commissioned Best of Tipp award to display at their premises
Tipp FM’s The Best of Tipp awards in association with Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, supporting business development all over Tipperary. Visit localenterprise.ie/Tipperary
Barber
Fine Cutz Barber Shop Clonmel
Get Your Locks Off Clonmel
Joe’s Barber Shop Cashel
Morgan for Men Nenagh
William Walsh Barber’s Shop Clonmel
Beauty Salon
Beauty at Eleven Cashel
Core Hair & Beauty Templemore
Laurel The Salon Clonmel
Lavish Beauty Clonmel
OMI Beauty Thurles
Breakfast Roll
Cleary’s Daybreak Nenagh
Maher’s Londis Cashel Rd Clonmel
Mulrooneys Gala Templemore
Tower Bakery Thurles
Woodview Service Station Cahir
Butcher
Brendan Healy Artisan Butchers Bansha
Martin O’Dwyer Family Butcher Cashel
Paddy O Dwyer Quality Meats Cashel
Paul Tobin butchers Clonmel
Premier Meats Thurles
Coffee
Fetch Coffee Clonmel
Jenny’s Kitchen Nenagh
No Filter Clonmel
ONE19 Coffee House Templemore
The Coffee Depot Clonmel
Gym
AOC Fitness Thurles
Believe To Achieve Clonmel
Fitness Factory Nenagh
Talbot Fitness Clonmel
Xtreme CSC Clonmel
Hairdresser
Annie’s Hair Salon Clonmel
D Studio Fethard
Hemera Clonmel
John’s Hair Salon Templemore
Kool Kutz hair salon Kilsheelan
Ladies Boutique
In The Wardrobe Clonmel
Klassy Lady Cahir
Now Trading Depot Clonmel
Ryan Design Boutique Clonmel
Uptown Girl Cashel
Menswear
Daverns of Cashel
Fitzgeralds Menswear Clonmel
Jim McLoughney Menswear Nenagh
Morans Menswear Thurles
Mr. Mister Menswear Cashel
Pub
Dé Roisté’s Ballinderry
Gleeson’s Clonmel
Reidy’s of Newtown
The Arch Bar Thurles
The Emigrants Rest Clonmel
Restaurant
Baileys Cashel
Dé Roisté’s Ballinderry
Mani Clonmel
Mitchel House Thurles
The Ferry Inn Lorrha
Sports Club
Clonmel Boxing Club
Drom & Inch GAA Club
Kilfeacle and District RFC
Moyle Rovers GAA
Nenagh Lawn Tennis Club
Takeaway
Lyons Takeaway Clonmel
Miss Ellie’s Takeaway Clonmel
Ninos Take Away Templemore
Parnell Grill Clonmel
The Lantern Fethard
Tourist Attraction
Cahir Castle
Clonmel Museum
Nenagh Castle
Rock Of Cashel
Swiss Cottage Cahir