A Tipperary company has struck up a new €14.7 million deal with ALDI.

This deal will see Glenpatrick Spring Water continue to supply its range of drink products at ALDI’s 155 stores nationwide.

This marks the 20th year of the contract between ALDI Ireland and the spring water producer, which employs close to 300 people in the Premier.

The deal comes following ALDI Ireland’s commitment to spend upwards of €1.1 billion with Irish producers in 2023.