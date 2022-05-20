Tipp Blas na hÉireann winner encourages local companies to enter competition

A Tipperary food company that won at last year’s Blas na hÉireann awards says businesses have ‘nothing to lose’ by entering.

My Tasty, based in Tipperary Town, was a lockdown hobby by couple Myriam and Barry Quinn, who started to make granola at home.

Last year they entered their granola, two hummus products, and their pecan butter into the competition and came out with awards for each.

Barry says that the Blas na hÉireann label has increased their reputation when pitching to stockists.

Since then they have grown, selling in shops across the county, as well as the Cahir farmers market.

He says that small businesses or home businesses like theirs should give it a go because it offers the opportunity for expansion.

“We definitely have had the opportunity to pop into more stores since we won the Blas awards. ”

“We get enquiries all the time from up the country, expanding slowly is what we are trying to do.”

Today is the final day for this year’s hopeful food producers to get involved and entries close at midnight.