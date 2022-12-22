Tipp based SYS Group expands

Nenagh headquartered financial services group SYS has entered a strategic partnership with Dublin-based Nenagh.

This will bring the combined assets under the SYS Group to over €300 million.

The partnership ensures that the combined entity, trading as SYS Group, will become one of the leading Irish financial planning and services businesses.

As well as Nenagh, SYS Group has offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

The multi-award-winning company has circa 6,000 clients and forty members of staff.

Originally called SYS Wealth & Financial Planners Ltd., the company was founded by Tony Delaney in 2015 and became SYS Group in 2020.