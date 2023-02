Annual revenue at SYS Group, the Tipperary based financial services group, grew by over €700,000 last year to a total of €29 million.

The company’s assets under management also increased to €300 million in total.

The Nenagh headquartered company took on eleven new staff in 2022 increasing its employee headcount to 40 people.

It plans to further grow this number to 50 people in 2023.

As well as Nenagh, SYS Group has offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford.