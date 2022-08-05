Significant EU funding for Mid-Tipp company

Trifol Resources Ltd – which is located in Littleton – has secured the €3 million grant through the European Union LIFE Programme.

Nearly 400 million tonnes of plastic is entering into our ecosystem every year resulting in damage to our waterways, harming wildlife and posing a threat to public health.

The grant aid will be used by Trifol to demonstrate a scalable modular pyrolysis process to give new life to waste plastics while enabling local production of sustainable wax

The company – which is based at Lanespark in Littleton – expect the project to deliver an industrial plant able to prevent up to 24,000 tonnes of plastic waste incineration each year as well as reducing emissions and energy savings

Founder and chairman of Trifol Pat Alley says one of their goals is to establish the Littleton facility as a Pyrolysis Centre of Excellence.

He also said they greatly value the support of the EU Commission, the Irish Government and Michael Lowry TD for their help with the project.