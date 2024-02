A Thurles Councillor says he hopes that whoever buys the former Post Office Building will open a shop or another business that will help bring more life back into Liberty Square.

Tipp FM has revealed this morning that the historic building is finally being sold five years after the post office itself was moved out of the centre of town and into the shopping centre.

Councillor Jim Ryan has been telling Fran Curry on Tipp Today that he hopes the new owner will be good for business in The Square.