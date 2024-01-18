Republic of Work celebrating first full year in Clonmel

The co-working space, which is headquartered in Cork City, is also a place for networking with like-minded entrepreneurs, and a dynamic environment in which start-ups can grow to the next level.

The Clonmel office on Dr Croke Place offers a variety of memberships for remote and hybrid workers in the Tipperary area.

Republic of Work members can also utilise meeting rooms, access Republic of Work in Cork, and avail of other benefits such as Wi-Fi, printing and community events.

Plans are currently in place to hold quarterly events for tech start-ups, at the South Tipp hub in 2024.