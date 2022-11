Plans for a tyre centre complex in Nenagh have been lodged with the County Council.

Arra Tyres is the company behind the proposals for the Limerick Road in the town.

They are seeking permission for a service area, offices and storage covering over 2,600 square metres.

Three stand-alone commercial units are also proposed along with a new entrance, access roadway and parking

A decision is due from the planning authority by mid-January.