Plans for Tipp Town Food Hub to be submitted this month

Plans for a Food Hub in Tipperary Town will be submitted to the department for approval this month.

At this month’s meeting of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District, Tipperary Town Revitalization Task Force Manager, Michael Begley, shared updates of the two-phase plan with councillors, which has a potential investment of upwards of 4million euros.

In July 2022, the task force was awarded €50,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland to develop a business case for a Food Hub for the town, with the study now looking viable.

The proposed plans would see a campus for small food businesses fitted with kitchenette and production area to enable more job creation and entrepreneurship in the town.

The task force will now apply for capital funding later in the year in the hopes of materialising plans for the food hub.