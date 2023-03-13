Planning has been granted for a tyre centre complex in North Tipp

Arra Tyres is the company behind the proposals for the Limerick Road in Nenagh.

They sought permission for a service area, offices and storage covering over 2,600 square metres.

Three stand-alone commercial units were also proposed along with a new entrance, access roadway and parking.

Tipperary County Council requested a Noise Impact Assessment on the project due to the proximity of a residential dwelling which was supplied last month.

Conditional approval has now been granted by the local authority.