Tipp U20s going for 12th All Ireland title

Excitement is building around the county ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Under 20 hurling final.

Tipperary meet Offaly in Saturday’s decider at 7.15pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The Premier are going for a first title since 2019 and a 12th title ever whilst Offaly are in search of their maiden title.

Much has been made about the venue of the game possibly not being big enough to meet the demand for tickets however Birr based sports broadcaster Will O’Callaghan is one of many looking forward to Saturday’s game

“In a way actually I think its great. I thought earlier in the week maybe they should have moved it to a bigger venue or at least have that conversation after Tipperary had beaten Cork last Friday night. But now the more and more I think about it its going to be absolutely rammed. I remember the atmosphere being amazing there for the Minor final a couple of years ago.

“Two really good hurling teams – they play an entertaining style of hurling. Its going to be an absolutely fantastic occasion. I can’t wait for Saturday evening at Nowlan Park.”

