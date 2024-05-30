Julia Quinlan nee Ryan Preston, Rearcross

Garravane, Rearcross, Newport, Co Limerick,

30th May 2024, (peacefully) at her residence in her 90th year.

Predeceased by her loving husband Bill, brother Tony, sisters Peggy, Mary and Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Eamonn, daughters Breeda, Anne (McCormack) and Mary (Uí Mhuircheartaigh), sons in law Martin and Niall, grandchildren Will, Luke, Kate, Ava, David and Conor, sister in law Nancy, brother in law John, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, her wonderful carers, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5pm to 8pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross.

Requiem Mass Sunday at 12 Noon, followed by burial in Rearcross Cemetery.

“May she Rest in Peace”