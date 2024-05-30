Motorcyclist taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash with car at Ballycahill

A motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Ballycahill this lunchtime.

However it’s understood to have been mostly precautionary.

Gardai say he and the driver of the car only suffered minor injuries in the incident at the junction by the Thatch bar and the shop in the Tipperary village at 12.30pm.

Emergency services including the Fire Services attended the scene and it’s believed there was a significant operation to clear up the debris and oil spillages.

The scene was reportedly cleared within two hours.