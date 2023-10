The bookmaker chain has decided to cease trading from 21 outlets across the country following a review of its operations.

Among them will be the office at the Westgate in Clonmel and their betting shop in Templemore.

The closures will impact on 78 staff across the country who will be offered redeployment opportunities in other outlets close to their existing jobs – however Paddy Power says the closures will lead to what they describe as a “small number” of job losses.