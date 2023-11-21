New owner for former food production facility near Carrick

The Corman – Miloko plant on the N24 just outside Carrick on Suir closed in June with the loss of around 30 jobs.

It was established in 2005 as a joint venture by Belgian based Corman and Irish company Tirlán (formerly Glanbia) on a 55% – 45% ownership basis producing dairy spreads and butterfat products.

The facility is on a 4 hectare site and includes a factory building, two storey office block, laboratory and rear storage warehouse.

The sale was handled by Kildare based Lavelle Commercial Property who say they are not in a position to disclose who the new owner is.