New coffee outlet approved for Nenagh

Planning permission has been granted for a new coffee shop at Nenagh Retail Park.

The unit would be a new build at Stereame on the Limerick Road.

Kashmiri Properties Limited submitted the plans to Tipperary County Council looking to build the “standalone coffee shop unit” of 204 square metres.

The plans don’t relate to the vacant drive-thru unit at the entrance to Nenagh Retail Park, and would instead be a new build on the car park close to Aldi and the bus stop.

The plans include outdoor seating, a new pedestrian crossing and eight bike spaces.

While no specific coffee business is mentioned in the development description, architect drawings in the planning file show ‘Costa Coffee’ on the signage.

The Council granted permission with 11 conditions.