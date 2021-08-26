Nearly 18% of commercial premises in Thurles and Clonmel are vacant

A new study on commercial property vacancy shows that Tipperary’s rates are above the national average.

Nationally, commercial vacancy rates increased by point one percent to 13.6, while the Premier County has rates of 14.5 percent.

Clonmel showed the largest decline at point six percent, while Nenagh had an increase in commercial vacancy to 2.6 percent.

According to latest GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report commissioned by GeoDirectory around the county as a whole, commercial properties represent 3.9 percent, while Dublin stands at 23.6 percent.