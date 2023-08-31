Major boost in the pipeline for Roscrea

Up to 30 jobs could be on the way to Roscrea.

Nenagh based Quitmann O’Neill Facilities Limited has applied for the disposal of 6.5 acres in Roscrea Business and Innovation Park.

The application is for the construction of a 22,000 square foot building with associated parking and utilities and will involve an investment of approximately €5 million.

The application is under Section 183, with councillors set to vote on it at the September council meeting.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Councillor Shane Lee said the development will be massive for Roscrea.

“This is a game changer for Roscrea and the Business and Innovation Park and it’s something that has been lying idle for quite some time.

“So basically what happens is we have a company to the table now, Quitmann O’Neill Facilities Limited, so a €5 million investment will be happening on that site.

“All of this will be subject to planning and goes through the rigmarole of all that as well but a Section 183 is a disposal of land so that comes before us as elected representatives of Tipperary County Council.

“We vote on that and I will be fully supporting that Section 183.”