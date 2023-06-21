Major boost for Clonmel town centre

One of the most prominent buildings in Clonmel is changing hands.

The Clonmel Arms Hotel site has lain idle for years with anti-social behaviour and dereliction becoming an issue.

It has been purchased by a group of local business people together with a developer with the intention of developing it as a hotel once again.

Local auctioneer and County Councillor John Fitzgerald is confident progress will soon be made on the property.

“Particularly just to get the site redeveloped, to have it for the town of Clonmel. To make it safe which is of primary concern – to end the whole saga of anti-social behaviour which had been happening there. But especially to revitalise the town centre in which this is an important landmark.

“We’ll be expecting to hear more about this as the weeks come but the good news is that once the legals are complete the new owners will be taking charge of the place.”

John Fitzgerald says the sale and redevelopment of the Clonmel Arms Hotel will tie in with Tipperary County Council’s ambitious plans for the town centre.

“As you know there’ll be other works carried out in the town centre in the coming years with the URDF funding coming through for the Suir Island and so on and this will link well with that site which runs up all one side of Sarsfield Street and down onto The Quay, it’s a very big block.

“So this is really good news. I want to wish the new developers and investors – who are all local – the very, very best with this new project. I think they are to be credited for taking on the site and to do it for the town really.”