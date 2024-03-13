Local publican named on latest tax defaulter list

A Tipperary publican has settled a case with the Revenue Commissioners for almost half a million Euro.

Francis Murphy of Main Street, Templemore appears on the latest list of tax defaulters published by Revenue.

An initial bill of over €210,000 together with more than €176,000 in interest and penalties of nearly €82,000 resulted in a total figure of €471, 346 for under-declaration of Income Tax and VAT.

In the 3-month period to December 31st last over 14,000 Revenue Compliance Interventions were settled resulting in a total yield of €255.48 million.