Lidl to open second Clonmel Store tomorrow

Construction began last summer for the outlet on the former Chadwick’s site on Queen’s Street.

The retailer has created 25 new jobs at the store bringing the total number in Clonmel to 45 employees.

In recent months there have been concerns raised locally about possible traffic congestion on the street once is opens, however, the council say they will address that if and when it happens.

The Supermarket chain will unveil the shop on Thursday at 8am with Tipp LGFA player and Lidl Ambassador, Aisling Moloney on hand to officially open the store.

In addition to mark the opening the team at Lidl Clonmel will donate €500 in Lidl vouchers to C-SAW and Cancer Care.