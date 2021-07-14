Hopes of a resolution to Aqua Splash insurance issues

There remains hope that lakeside business Aqua Splash in Dromineer will reopen this summer.

That’s according to local independent councillor Séamie Morris, who says that the IAAT – Irish Association for Adventure Tourism – is close to securing a group insurance policy for around 200 Irish businesses.

Aqua Splash’s existing policy expired on Monday after failing to find an insurance provider, leading to the loss of up to 20 seasonal jobs.

Séamie Morris says he’s still hopeful of a resolution.

“I’ve spoken to the Irish Adventure Tourism Association over the last number of weeks.”

“They’re very close to getting a deal with an insurance broker that would take up to 200 providers under their insurance.”

“We were nearly there before and it didn’t happen but we’re very, very hopeful that it will happen and that we will see the likes of Aqua Splash back open again.”