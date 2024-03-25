Fresh ideas for Market Place in Clonmel

A planning application is due to be lodged to redevelop an abandoned site in the heart of Clonmel.

Market Place off Gladstone Street has been the subject of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in recent years having once been a busy shopping district.

A planning notice has been erected at the site with speculation that office space is planned at the former Xtra Vision side of the site while its understood a care facility is proposed for the Superquinn building.

Local estate agent and County Councillor John Fitzgerald says owners Remcol have been doing their homework.

“They’ve done a lot of research on what’s required there and what would work there and what end users might use there – in other words rather than just thinking of creating space and fitting it out and then leaving it empty again.”