European award for Roscrea company

A Tipperary company has been named the Best IT Recruitment Company in the Republic of Ireland.

FRS Recruitment received the honour as part of the European Enterprise Awards, presented by EU Business News.

The company experienced a surge in demand for their IT recruitment division in 2021 with the total job postings handled by the firm growing by approximately 30% while the number of IT recruiters grew from 7 to 19 specialists over the course of the year.

Last year they recorded an 11% increase in the total number of roles handled in Tipperary, with further growth forecast for 2022.

FRS has nine offices across the country with its Head Office based in Roscrea.