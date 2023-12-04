Demolition works to commence on Clonmel Arms site

Work is to start today on the re-development of the Clonmel Arms Hotel.

Following the completion of the sale the way has been cleared for the demolition of the vacant and derelict site in the centre of the town.

After many false dawns the building on Sarsfield Street will now undergo a major transformation.

Local Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says clearance works will commence on part of the site today.

“Last week Tipperary County Council gave permission to the new owners of the hotel to close Quay Street from today until Wednesday week, the 13th of December, in order for these demolition works to be carried out.

“The commencement of these works follows the final completion of the sale of the hotel almost two weeks ago. And this is obviously great news for Clonmel as this former hotel closed in 2005 – it has been left derelict ever since.”

“The site itself is in a great central location and is ideal for a new hotel – in this case for a 114 bedroom hotel. I have no doubt that when works are fully complete that this hotel will bring much welcome footfall to the town centre and obviously in turn boost the local economy.

“So the demolition works that are starting today are the first stage in the redevelopment of this building and I’d like to wish Mulcahy Construction every success.”