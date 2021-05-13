County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards launched

A previous winner of the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards says entering the competition would benefit local companies.

Having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic the event will be held virtually this year.

Kevin Walsh of The Gourmet Butcher in Clonmel was among the winners in 2019.

Speaking to Tipp FM Kevin said he learned a lot from the awards.

“The process for entering – I mean it’s not very difficult – but you do have to put a bit of thought into it.”

“When you sit down and put it into writing what your business is about sometimes it can hit a refresher for you and say this is what we started out to do and this is what we are doing.”

“You can kind of see your path. When I sat down and looked at our application I could see things – we had gone different roads with some things and I suppose we had improved on other things.”

“A good process to look at your business and have it assessed by an independent body as well.”

The closing date for entries is Friday June 4th.

Applications can be made at www.countytipperarychamber.com