Tipperary’s commercial vacancy rate increased to 14.5% at the end of 2021.

This means there was a 0.1% rise according to the latest report by GeoDirectory.

The national average of just under 14% meaning Tipperary is now exceeding the average rate.

Of the towns in Tipperary surveyed, Thurles and Clonmel both had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 17.9%.

Nenagh had the lowest in the county at 17.2%.