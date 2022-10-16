Clonmel and Nenagh stores honoured

There was success for two Tipperary stores at the recent Woodies awards night.

The Clonmel and Nenagh branches of Woodie’s took home the awards for Safety Store of the Year and L&D Store of the year respectively at the Woscars Awards, the annual Woodies awards night held in Croke Park.

The awards are to recognise the efforts of Woodie’s staff for their work in stores, in the office and on their online shop.

Damien Dwyer, Woodie’s CEO said standards were high and congratulated the winners and nominees alike.