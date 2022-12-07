Clonmel named in top 10 best places to work from home

Clonmel has been named in the top 10 best places to work from home in Ireland.

The Switcher.ie study looked at areas including house prices, crime rate, broadband speeds and, access to green spaces.

They found that the average house price of €221,707, alongside 1.46 coffee shops per 1000 people and greater than 50% full fibre coverage puts the local town in 7th place.

Of the top 10 places Clonmel did have one of the highest figures for crime at 84.89 per 1000, despite this it was still the only place in the county on the list.

Castlebar coined the top spot to work from home in Ireland with house prices considerably lower than others on the list, as well as offering a mix of great leisure amenities, speedy broadband, and plenty of green spaces.