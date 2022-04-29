Clonmel based firm part of Portuguese trade visit

A Tipperary company is taking part in a trade mission to Portugal being led by the Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion.

It’s the second day of the visit by Robert Troy to Lisbon to promote Portugal as a destination for Irish exports and to also highlight the success of Irish companies in the market.

While on the trade mission to the Portuguese capital he will lead a delegation of Enterprise Ireland supported companies in several business events which aim to engage and connect Irish businesses with senior executives from some of Portugal’s leading companies.

One of the companies taking part is Skanstec Engineering – which has its headquarters at the Ballingarrane Science and Technology Park in Clonmel – who will launch their new office in Lisbon.

Strong trade and investment links exist between Ireland and Portugal; exports from Enterprise Ireland’s supported companies to Portugal reached €75 million in 2020.

Last year was the highest year on record for the export of goods from Ireland to Portugal, reaching over €600 million for the first time.