Clogheen supermarket honoured

A Tipperary retailer has taken top honours at the XL Annual Awards Night.

The ceremony took place in Athlone and saw Colum Browne’s XL Clogheen named as the Best Neighbourhood Store.

The owners and operators of the XL Retail brand in Ireland were honoured for their commitment to their local communities.

The winners were chosen following extensive inspections and audits carried out by SMA Retail Specialists.

It’s also a landmark day for Catherine O’Gorman who is retiring from Browne’s in Clogheen today.

Catherine first began began working in the store in the late ’70s.