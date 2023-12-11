Carrick on Suir works said to be impacting on business

A Tipperary business owner says ongoing roadworks are having a major impact on trade.

Carmel Evans operates boutiques in both Carrick on Suir and Clonmel.

She took to social media recently to highlight problems at her outlet in Carrick.

On Tipp Today this morning she outlined the issues for customers trying to gain access to ‘In the Wardrobe’ in Carrick last Wednesday due to works going on outside the shop.

“We actually closed up and let the girls go home. But I have to make this really clear I am absolutely delighted to see everything going on in Carrick – you know broadband, all of that – that’s not the problem.

“The problem is to have this happening in December. I mean everybody knows that what we take in in December carries us through the quiet months of January and February – especially in a small town like Carrick on Suir. And the same thing happened Good Friday – another fantastic shopping day – and nobody could get in or out of the town.”

Carmel said the works are to be completed in the New Year.

“Now surely if they can come back in January why would they start in December? Why would they not just wait until January – I mean no time is a good time, don’t get me wrong, this has to be done and we can all accept that. It wouldn’t happen in Grafton Street (Dublin) in December so why Carrick on Suir.”