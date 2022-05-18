Business women in Tipperary are to be celebrated this Friday.

Network Ireland Tipperary supports female entrepreneurship across the county and their awards ceremony is this coming Friday in the Anner Hotel Thurles.

Local woman Laura Bourke is Managing Director for Aspire Recruitment Limited and says that membership has quadrupled in recent months with businesswomen across Tipperary coming to the table more and more.

She says that women are no longer accepting no when it comes to their business goals.

“What I’m seeing is a huge resilience. There is an absolute huge ability amongst the businesswomen in this county and across businesspeople of both genders obviously.

“The tradition I suppose of where a woman does start their business for various personal reasons and just have it within one facility – that has totally changed. Women are looking to develop their careers.”

Speaking to Tipp Today Laura said it is important for women in business across Tipperary to network with one another in order to grow.

“Networking is an absolutely essential part of business and a career or profession because it is through those links and people you get to know that really help you leverage the business to the next level.

“That’s the same whether you’re working within a career or within your own business. Ireland is such a small country – we all know somebody who is probably just two people away from somebody else and its something that I think we’re getting better at doing.”

The Businesswoman of the Year awards are starting at 7pm this Friday in the Anner Hotel and some tickets are still available.